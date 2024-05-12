APM Terminals Bahrain Board of Directors Discuss Khalifa Bin Salman Growth Strategy

- Advertisement -

Khalifa Bin Salman Port (KBSP), operators APM Terminals Bahrain BSC., convened for their scheduled quarterly board meeting to discuss the ongoing modernisation projects and growth plans of Bahrain’s main commercial seaport. The meeting was attended by prominent members of the board, who reiterated their commitment to driving growth and fostering a thriving business environment in Bahrain.

APM Terminals Bahrain Board Chairman, Mr. Soren Sjostrand Jakobsen, expressed his confidence in the company’s outlook with several projects being undertaken. “Today, there is even more potential to make Bahrain the region’s shining star. We are very grateful for the government’s exemplary vision which we are seeing come to life in the remarkable new infrastructure projects and policies. We are confident that APM Terminals Bahrain can continue to support the Kingdom’s growth and add to its success.”

APM Terminals Bahrain Managing Director, Mr. Matthew Luckhurst, shed light on the ongoing modernisation and digitalisation projects currently being undertaken in Bahrain stating, “Being part of a multinational network with over 100 years of experience in the logistics and transportation field means that we have access to the best minds and tried and tested technologies in the world. Our ongoing port modernisation and digitalisation activities are all going according to plan with our latest offering; the Truck Appointment System (TAS) creating a more streamlined and transparent journey for all customers.”



The company’s decarbonisation and solar power projects are also well underway, and the company is on track for 100% sustainable electricity usage by end of the year. With their steadfast commitment and the ongoing support of the government, APM Terminals Bahrain is poised to contribute significantly to Bahrain’s economic development, while also strengthening its position as a leading regional port.