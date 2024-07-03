APM Terminals Bahrain Celebrates Success of Leadership Program Supporting Bahrain’s 2030 Vision

- Advertisement -

APM Terminals Bahrain celebrated the completion of the first ‘Beكن’ leadership program, an initiative aimed at supporting young Bahraini talents and contributing to the development of Bahrain’s logistics industry.

The two-year program, launched in May 2022 with the support of the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, provided continuous development opportunities for students from Bahrain Polytechnic University Bahrain, including training, certifications, exchange programs, and mentorship from local and global leaders within the company. The program’s objectives align with Bahrain’s 2030 Economic Vision and the National Employment Program for Bahrainis.

“The Beكن leadership program has proven to be an outstanding success, showcasing the resilience and potential of Bahraini talents,” said Yosra Abdulla, General Manager of Human Resources at APM Terminals Bahrain. “APM Terminals Bahrain is committed to fostering Bahraini talent and contributing to the Kingdom’s economic growth and development. We look forward to the continued success of all our employees and the positive impact they will have on the logistics industry.

The announcement was made during a celebration event attended celebrating Women in Maritime, by H.E. Bader Hood Al Mahmood, Undersecretary for Port and Maritime Affairs, Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, H.E. Dana Al Zayani, Undersecretary for Planning, Family Reconciliation and Alimony at the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments and Member of the Supreme Council for Women, APM Terminals Bahrain Managing Director Matthew Luckhurst and management team, as well as executive representatives from partner companies, and Bahrain Polytechnic University representatives.

The event included the announcement of the three candidates who have been extended employment opportunities to continue their careers with APM Terminals Bahrain and recognised those who supported the program and helped bring it to life. Ms. Amal Al Hoori has been designated as Process Manager in the Asset Management Department, Ms. Duaa Al Meshqab, has been designated Lead in the company’s Way of Working (WoW) within the Business Transformation Department, and Ms. Latifa Al Shamlan will continue in her role as Project Manager in the Human Resources Department.