APM Terminals Bahrain Celebrates “We Lead with Care’’ To Mark Annual Global Safety Day

APM Terminals Bahrain recently joined other operating ports across 69 locations to commemorate the annual ‘Global Safety Day’ program under ‘We Lead with Care’. The event focused on bringing together 300 employees, customers and contractors during the course of the 3-day event at Khalifa Bin Salman Port and engaging them to listen, learn and respond to what people need to do to work safely and effectively.

APM Terminals Bahrain hosted exercises and demonstrations which were carried out throughout the 3-day event. The opening ceremony was conducted with a speech from the Managing Director of APM Terminals Bahrain, Maureen Bannerman as well as Karl Darius Gnonlonfin, Head of HSE. They have highlighted the value and importance of safety at Khalifa Bin Salman Port and ensuring the safety of the employees.

All the port users were invited to participate in a virtual competition which involved suggesting and recommending ideas to improve safety at Khalifa Bin Salman Port. Entries submitted were recognized and rewarded with a token of appreciation. Moreover, employees participated in several interactive sessions which included board games, virtual Gemba for front liners and office staff as well as the Man Overboard exercise and many more other activities such as a load lifting process, special tools usage awareness and fire drill. Lastly the Traffic department held a road safety awareness session to conclude this year’s ceremony. APM Terminals Bahrain constantly works toward improving their safety performance with regular awareness sessions and training; by continually implementing best practices and industry standards to improve the Health, Safety, and Environment performance of the terminal.