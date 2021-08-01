APM Terminals Bahrain welcomes Japanese Ambassador, H.E Masayuki Miyamoto

Listen to this article now

Khalifa Bin Salman Port, operated by APM Terminals Bahrain, proudly welcomed a delegation led by the Ambassador of Japan to the Kingdom of Bahrain H.E Masayuki Miyamoto on Wednesday 28th July 2021.

During his visit to the port, the Ambassador was briefed on APM Terminals Bahrain capabilities and its role in operating Khalifa Bin Salman Port. The teams engaged in discussions regarding trade dynamics and drivers for Kingdom of Bahrain especially in a pandemic environment. The Ambassador was also updated regarding the APM Terminals facility at Yokohama, Japan. After the presentation, the Ambassador was given a tour at the port, which included the officials of both organizations.