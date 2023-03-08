Apparel Group announces Tree of Life Social Charity Society partnership

- Advertisement -

Global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, Apparel Group announced a strategic alliance with the Tree of Life Social Charity Society to support the Bahraini community. The new partnership will launch with a 6,000-piece clothing and footwear donation worth approximately USD 30,000. To mark the occasion, Apparel Group organized fun activities for 30 underprivileged children at the society’s headquarters while delivering a shipment of donated items.

The donation will support the important work of the Tree of Life Social Charity Society, which since 2012, has been providing aid to orphans and underprivileged families in the Bahrain community without discrimination of any kind. The move highlights Apparel Group’s commitment to supporting the communities it serves.

Apparel Group CEO, Neeraj Teckchandani said: “We are proud of the continued growth of our corporate sustainability program, including fundraising, donation, and community outreach campaigns. Our efforts have had a positive impact on the lives of tens of thousands of people across the countries we operate in. We are dedicated to being a sustainable business that strives for improvement, and is able to channel its resources for the public good. This approach aligns with our corporate vision and mission, guiding our decision-making process, and forming the foundation of our company ethos. As a major business concern in the region, we are happy to leverage our resources and our influence to drive positive change.”

Tree of Life Social Charity Society Chairman and Founder, Khalil Aldaylami added: “We are grateful to Apparel Group for their generous donation, which will provide necessities to needy families and orphans in Bahrain. We applaud them for being such wonderful community partners, working with us to help the underprivileged here in Bahrain and supporting local communities across the world.’’