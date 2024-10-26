Apparel Group Brand New Yorker Unveils its First Store in Bahrain

- Advertisement -

Apparel Group, global fashion and lifestyle conglomerate, announced the opening of New Yorker’s inaugural store in City Centre Bahrain, Bahrain. Additionally, New Yorker has opened a second location at Seef Mall, giving customers in Bahrain more opportunities to explore the brand’s diverse offerings.

New Yorker has entered Bahrain’s market to cater to the fashion-forward community, offering trend-driven styles that combine cutting-edge designs with excellent value. Known for its youthful and vibrant collections, New Yorker’s presence in Bahrain marks a significant milestone in the brand’s expansion across the region.

The grand opening celebration at City Centre Bahrain was an exciting experience for all attendees, with dynamic high street performances and an interactive product personalization station where shoppers customised their purchases. The event also showcased striking street style murals that added a unique flair to the store’s décor, reflecting New Yorker’s bold and urban aesthetic.

The grand opening was attended by VIP guests, including Dheeraj Ratnani, VP and Country Head of Bahrain, Yusuf Yaqoob Lori, Director of Information and Follow-up from the Capital Governorate, and Tobias Hübler, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany which further elevated the event’s significance.

- Advertisement -

“We are strategically positioning New Yorker in Bahrain as part of our commitment to expand our footprint in the Gulf region,” commented Neeraj Teckchandani CEO of Apparel Group, “this initiative not only enhances our retail presence but also aligns with our vision of fostering a strong connection with local consumers and supporting the growth of the regional retail landscape.”

New Yorker’s arrival in Bahrain is a testament to Apparel Group’s commitment to catering to the region’s growing demand for high-quality, affordable fashion. As the brand continues to expand globally, it remains committed to providing its customers with innovative designs and exciting shopping experiences.