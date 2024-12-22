Apparel Group Homegrown Brand Sushi Library Debuts at Marassi Galleria

- Advertisement -

Apparel Group celebrated the grand opening of its homegrown restaurant, Sushi Library, at Marassi Galleria, marking another milestone in its commitment to enhancing the retail and dining landscape in Bahrain. The event was graced by distinguished attendees, including H.E. Ms. OKAI Asako, the newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Mr. Yusuf Yaqoob Lori, Director of Information & Follow-up at the Capital Governorate.

This strategic expansion reflects Apparel Group’s dedication to delivering world-class dining experiences while contributing to Bahrain’s thriving economy. The event featured vibrant performances and exclusive previews of the restaurant’s offerings, showcasing Apparel Group’s unwavering focus on quality and innovation.

“The opening of Sushi Library at Marassi Galleria reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional dining experiences for the Bahrain community,” remarked Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group. “We remain dedicated to creating meaningful connections with our guests and contributing to the region’s growth across various sectors.”

H.E. Ms. Okai Asako and Mr. Yusuf Yaqoob Lori praised the initiative as a testament to the strong collaboration between local and international stakeholders, highlighting the positive impact on Bahrain’s retail and culinary landscape.

The opening underscores Apparel Group’s strategic focus on expanding its footprint across key markets, delivering value-driven, customer-centric experiences that align with regional development goals.