Apparel Group Invests in Saudi Talent with New Academy

Apparel Group, a leader in the fashion and retail industry, proudly announces the opening of its first fashion retail academy in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This significant milestone was marked by a grand opening ceremony attended by Apparel Group’s senior management.

The Apparel Group Fashion Retail Academy is dedicated to training and developing Saudi talents, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the Saudi fashion retail market. This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and create employment opportunities for Saudi nationals.

“We are excited to launch this academy as a platform for nurturing local talent and contributing to the growth of the Saudi retail sector,” said Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group. “Our goal is to provide comprehensive training that will empower individuals to succeed and innovate in the fashion industry.”

The academy will offer a range of courses and hands-on training programs designed to prepare students for various roles in the fashion retail industry. By focusing on practical skills and industry insights, the academy aims to bridge the gap between education and employment, ensuring that graduates are ready to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving market.

The opening of the Apparel Group Fashion Retail Academy represents a significant step towards fostering local talent and supporting the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 goals. With this initiative, Apparel Group reinforces its commitment to social responsibility and sustainable growth, contributing to the development of a skilled and dynamic workforce in Saudi Arabia.