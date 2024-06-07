Apparel Group Opens First ASICS Store in Bahrain

- Advertisement -

Apparel Group announced the grand opening of the first ASICS store in Bahrain at Marassi Galleria, a momentous event that signifies the expansion of the renowned Japanese sportswear brand in the region. The inaugural event, held on May 25th, was graced by the esteemed presence of Ms. Okai Asakko, Ambassador of Japan to Bahrain, who, alongside ASICS General Manager Seiji Hori and Yusuf Lori, Director of Information and Follow-Up at the Capital Governorate, officiated the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

In a spectacular display of support and celebration, members of the Bahrain Olympics Committee and their athletes attended the opening event. The vibrant atmosphere was further energized by a live DJ, enhancing the experience for all attendees.

The event featured two exciting activations: a 360-degree photo booth and a heat press machine for customizing tote bags with unique ASICS designs and logos, providing guests with memorable keepsakes. To ensure a delightful experience, an array of food and beverages was served to guests and key influencers.

The opening attracted more than 60 guests, including media representatives, PR professionals, and team members from ASICS and Apparel Group. This milestone marks a significant step in ASICS’ mission to promote a sound mind in a sound body, reflecting the brand’s deep-rooted commitment to enhancing both physical and mental well-being through movement.

Founded in Kobe in 1949, ASICS stands for “Anima Sana In Corpore Sano” or “A Sound Mind in a Sound Body,” a philosophy that underscores the brand’s dedication to the positive impact of movement. The new store in Marassi Galleria not only offers a wide range of high-performance sportswear but also embodies ASICS’ ethos of promoting health and wellness.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, expressed: “Introducing ASICS to Bahrain is a proud moment for us. This opening is a testament to our mission of providing world-class brands to the region. We are excited about the positive impact this store will have on the community and are committed to supporting ASICS’ growth and vision in Bahrain.”

Seiji Hori, General Manager of ASICS Arabia, shared: “We are thrilled to open our first store in Bahrain at Marassi Galleria. This new location brings us closer to our valued customers and reinforces our commitment to encouraging active lifestyles. We look forward to inspiring the community with our innovative sportswear and dedication to well-being.”

The grand opening of the ASICS store in Marassi Galleria marks a new chapter in the brand’s journey , showcasing Apparel Group’s ongoing commitment to bringing leading global brands to the region and promoting a healthy, active lifestyle for all.