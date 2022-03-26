Apparel Group provides humanitarian aid in collaboration with BRCS

Listen to this article now

Apparel Group has partnered up with Bahrain Red Crescent Society to provide in-kind donations for vulnerable families inside Bahrain and Syrian refugees. The donations included 8,000 units of clothes and footwear worth USD 26,500.

The Bahrain Red Crescent Society received samples of this aid at its diplomatic headquarters, and the Society’s concerned committee is currently planning to distribute a part of it to needy families inside Bahrain who receive monthly aid from the Society, while the remainder will be distributed to Syrian refugees in Syria’s neighboring countries.

“Apparel Group’s strategic partnership with Red Crescent aims to reinforce a combined mission towards achieving sustainable development goals, and support humanitarian efforts in the global communities we operate in. We hope Apparel Group’s donation and awareness campaign with Bahrain Red Crescent is well received and impacts families through-out the local community.” Said Bahrain Regional Head of Apparel Group, Dheeraj Ratnani

“We’re grateful to Apparel Group for their generous donation to help provide the necessary items for vulnerable people and communities across the region,” said Mubarak Al-Hadi, Act. General Secretary of Bahrain Red Crescent Society. “Equally, we applaud Apparel Group for being such a wonderful community partner, working with us to support the people and families here in Bahrain and throughout communities locally and across the world.”

Apparel Group is a member of the UN Global Compact organization and is actively working towards implementing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. This initiative fosters relationships between organizations that share a passion for serving vulnerable communities and promote long-term sustainable change to children and their caregivers in the region.