‘Apply-and-Win’ Auto Campaign by KFH

- Advertisement -

Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom, has officially launched its ‘Apply-and-Win’ rewards campaign aimed for auto-finance clients with cash prizes worth more than BHD 9,000 during the holy month of Ramadan.

- Advertisement -

The initiative welcomes all clients who get an authorized auto-finance facility for both new and used cars from Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The Apply-and-Win campaign will be held in the Auto Finance Division located in Sitra Mall, which is in very close proximity to most auto-dealerships in Bahrain.

Hamed Mashal Head – Retail Banking KFH Bahrain

Commenting on this initiative, Hamed Mashal, Head of Retail Banking at KFH-Bahrain, said, “We are excited to announce the launch of our Apply-and-Win campaign during this holy time of the year for clients who decide to finance their cars through KFH-Bahrain where they will stand a chance to win various big cash prizes from a total prize pool of over BHD 9,000. Customers will benefit from a flexible tenor of up to 7 years, zero down-payment, as well as competitive finance rates and low admin fees. This campaign is in line with our commitment to support our clients, all while providing them with a rewarding experience. I would like to encourage everyone to apply for an auto-finance facility by visiting our Auto Finance Division in Sitra Mall and participate in this campaign.”

With “Murabaha” structure, KFH-Bahrain provides Shari’a-compliant auto-finance to its clients. KFH-Bahrain, is committed to enabling both individual and corporate customers the best auto-financing solutions when buying their next car. The Bank offers clients the comfort and flexibility of paying for their vehicle financing in easy installments over an agreed upon duration up to seven years.

In conclusion, KFH-Bahrain will continue to enhance its banking products while continuing to provide tailored experiences to its customers as they are considered the main partners for the Bank’s constant journey towards success.