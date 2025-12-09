Arab Bank CEO Randa Sadik Honored by ABA for Distinguished Services to Arab Banking

The London-based Arab Bankers’ Association (ABA), a professional organisation whose members work in banks and related sectors in the UK and the Arab world, has presented Ms. Randa Sadik, Chief Executive Officer of Arab Bank, with its prestigious Award for Distinguished Services To Arab Banking in recognition of her outstanding efforts and contributions to Arab banking industry.

The award was presented at the Association’s annual gala dinner in London’s iconic Park Lane. The event was attended by a respected group of leading European, Arab and international financial and banking dignitaries.

Gaby Fadel, CEO of the ABA, said; “I am delighted that the ABA has recognised Ms. Sadik’s considerable achievements. Her farsighted leadership of Arab Bank – one of the region’s most prestigious financial institutions – made her the natural recipient of this well-deserved award.”

Ms. Sadik assumed the position of Chief Executive Officer at Arab Bank in 2022, becoming the first woman to hold this role at Arab Bank. Her banking career, which began in 1986, spans almost four decades of significant experience in the industry. Throughout her tenure she held various leadership roles at the National Bank of Kuwait in Kuwait and London, before she joined Arab Bank in 2010 as Deputy CEO.

It is worth noting that Forbes Middle East has ranked Ms. Sadik among the “100 Most Powerful Businesswomen in the Middle East” for the years 2024 and 2025.

Ms. Sadik holds an MBA in Finance from the American University of Beirut. She was a member of the ABA’s board of directors from 2003-2007.