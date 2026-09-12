Arabian Gulf University Wins ASPIRE Global Award for Medical Simulation Excellence

His Excellency Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fahaid, President of Arabian Gulf University, received the ASPIRE Award for Excellence in Medical Education in the category of Medical Simulation Education at a ceremony organized by the International Association for Health Professions Education (AMEE), the award’s sponsor, as part of the organization’s annual conference, held in the Austrian capital of Vienna from August 22 to 26, in the presence of a select group of global institutions and leaders.

Arabian Gulf University received this international award in recognition of its efforts to develop simulation-based learning environments and enhance the quality of training for medical students and health practitioners, following a comprehensive evaluation of educational practices and innovations in the field of medical simulation.

The initiatives of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences have demonstrated a high level of integration of simulation into the medical curriculum and the use of modern technologies to provide realistic and safe learning experiences. On this occasion, His Excellency Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fahaid, President of the Arabian Gulf University, extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC), for the support they provide to the university and its educational mission, enabling it to fulfill its mission and objectives. He emphasized that this achievement by the university’s College of Medicine and Health Sciences embodies the university’s commitment to excellence and innovation in education, strengthens its presence at the regional and international levels, and reflects the status it has attained in the field of medical education through the adoption of modern teaching methods that focus on building clinical competencies, developing decision-making skills, and enhancing patient safety through practical training in advanced simulation environments.

His Excellency said: “The university will continue to invest in the development of medical education, support a culture of innovation, and strengthen its regional and international partnerships, thereby contributing to the preparation of physicians who possess the knowledge, skills, and professional values needed to meet the healthcare needs of the future.”

For his part, the Dean of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, Prof. Dr. Mohamed bin Saleh Madadin, expressed his delight that the university had received this award, which is considered one of the most prestigious international awards in the field of medical education. He noted that the award is subject to rigorous, high-level criteria and extended his thanks to the university administration for its continued support, as well as to the members of the nomination team who successfully highlighted the university’s outstanding efforts and capabilities. He also commended the efforts of all university staff—including members of the academic and administrative bodies—who contributed to this achievement.

In the same context, the Director of the Medical Skills and Simulation Center, Dr. Reem Jassim Al-Ansari, explained that this achievement is the culmination of years of work and development in the field of medical simulation, and the intensive efforts made by the center’s team in preparing the award nomination dossier, which highlighted the Arabian Gulf University’s experience in utilizing medical simulation in accordance with the highest international standards.

She added: “This award represents the highest form of international recognition for excellence in simulation in medical education, a category directly linked to the Center’s mission and daily work”. She said that preparing the nomination was a long journey involving the collection of evidence, analysis of practices, and documentation of educational impact, in which the Center’s team participated alongside partners from various colleges and departments at the university.”

She emphasized that what set the Arabian Gulf University’s experience apart was its institutional culture based on collaboration and teamwork, noting that winning this global award represents a success story to which outstanding individuals and various units across the university contributed, and therefore this achievement belongs to the entire university. She expressed pride in what the Medical Skills and Simulation Center has represented on the global stage in such a distinguished manner.

The ASPIRE TO EXCELLENCE AWARD is considered the most prestigious global award in the field of medical education. It is awarded to educational institutions that achieve exceptional levels of excellence and innovation in the fields of medical education and training and represents international recognition of the quality of academic practices and educational leadership.