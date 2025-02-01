Aramex Deploys Robots in Saudi Sorting Center

Under the patronage and in the presence of His Excellency Rayan Salah Al-Din Al-Bakri, Deputy Minister for Logistics Services at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, Aramex—the global leader in comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, has launched its cutting-edge automated robotic system at Jeddah Islamic Port. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s digital transformation journey.

The state-of-the-art facility showcases Aramex’s commitment to technological innovation and operational excellence. The centerpiece of the facility is an advanced automated sorting system featuring three feeding lines integrated with 120 robotic guided vehicles, capable of processing 4,000 shipments per hour and 96,000 shipments daily.

Abdulaziz Alnowaiser, General Manager of Aramex, said: “This automated facility represents a quantum leap in logistics efficiency and demonstrates our commitment to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. By combining robotics, artificial intelligence, and temperature-controlled environments, we are creating a blueprint for the future of logistics in the region. With the automation system, our capacity to handle shipments will increase to 100%. Additionally, the plan for the activation and launch of drone delivery by the end of February 2025 has been reviewed with one of our clients in the banking sector, and we are also advancing our future plans for domestic express mail sea transportation services. We look forward to continuing to enhance the Kingdom’s logistics infrastructure and adopting sustainable practices.”

Samer Marei, Vice President GCC, Aramex, said: “We remain deeply committed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as our primary market, where we continue to make strategic investments to lead the logistics sector. By continuously enhancing our services and strengthening our presence in the Kingdom, we hope to contribute to Vision 2030’s goals of establishing Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub. Our sustained and ongoing investment reflects our confidence in the Kingdom’s vibrant economy and the transformative vision of its leadership.”

In a parallel development that promises to be transformative for logistics in the region, Aramex unveiled plans for its first drone delivery project. This initiative will complement the automated facility, further cementing Aramex’s position as a pioneer in smart logistics solutions. The drone delivery program aims to reduce carbon emissions while enhancing last-mile delivery efficiency in urban and remote areas.

The strategic location of the facility at Jeddah Islamic Port, combined with its advanced capabilities, positions Aramex to play a pivotal role in Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a global logistics hub. The facility’s enhanced operational efficiency and sustainable practices directly support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives for sector modernization and environmental stewardship.

The success of this initiative at Aramex’s facilities demonstrates the potential for similar improvements across Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector, supporting its vision of becoming a leading global trade hub.