Arcapita & Khaleeji Bank Seal $50M Deal

Arcapita Group Holdings Limited (“Arcapita”), the global alternative investment firm, has signed a $50 million asset-backed financing facility agreement with Khaleeji Bank B.S.C (“Khaleeji Bank”).

Arcapita’s industrial real estate platforms in the GCC, the US, and the UK have experienced robust expansion, with the firm now managing approximately $1 billion in logistics assets across the GCC and $1.5 billion in the US. In private equity, recent strategic acquisitions, including DataFlow and NeoPay, with a combined value exceeding $550 million, have further strengthened Arcapita’s position as a market leader in the business services sector.

Mohammed Chowdhury, Chief Financial Officer at Arcapita, commented: “We are delighted to have entered into this facility agreement with Khaleeji Bank. This financing will support the execution of our investment strategies, particularly in the industrial real estate and business services, both of which have been key drivers of our success over the past few years.”

Ahmed Burashid, Head of Corporate Banking & DCM at Khaleeji Bank, added: “We are proud to announce the signing of this US$ 50 million financing facility with Arcapita, which shows Khaleeji’s innovative approach and proven track record of providing tailor-made financing solutions for its clients. In the Kingdom of Bahrain, Khaleeji has established itself firmly as an industry leader and this transaction is further evidence of the Bank’s market standing.”