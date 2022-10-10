Archaeological Journey in the Kingdom of Bahrain exhibition unveiled in Louvre

- Advertisement -

The “From Dilmun to Tylos: An Archaeological Journey in the Kingdom of Bahrain” exhibition was unveiled at the Louvre Museum in the French capital, Paris.

The opening was attended by Director of the Louvre Museum Laurence des Cars, Chairperson of the Arab Regional Center for World Heritage Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, and President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.

Representatives from UNESCO and the French Ministry of Culture, as well as a French public and private cultural sector officials and media figures were also at the ceremony.

The exhibition, with all its rare artifacts, tells the story of many civilizations that passed through Bahrain, since Dilmun and Tylos, and their trade, political and cultural relations with the regional and the world, Shaikh Khalifa said.

“The study and understanding of the history of the Kingdom of Bahrain, which extends for more than 4,000 thousand years, has contributed to drawing the bigger picture about the history of the region,” he said.

“The archaeological findings discovered during the past decades are the basis for understanding the relations between civilizations that extended from the Indus Valley to Mesopotamia.”

The unlimited support provided by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, have made holding the exhibition, he said.

Shaikh Khalifa commended the partnership and close cooperation between BACA and the Louvre make the exhibition a success story for five years.

“Thanks to this opportunity, the world will be able to get acquainted closely with an important part of the history of Bahrain and the region,” he said.

Laurence des Cars, the first woman to lead the Louvre in its 228-year history, said she was delighted that the museum hosts more than 70 artefacts from Bahrain as part of the cooperation between the two institutions.

Visitors to the Louvre will be able to learn about the history of the civilizations that flourished on the land of Bahrain, she said.

She hailed the strong cultural relations between Bahrain and France and noted that the French excavations began at Bahrain Fort in the late 1970s to establish a long-term cooperation between the relevant institutions in the two countries.