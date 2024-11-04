ARRAY Innovation Partners with Top Bahraini Firms at Gateway Gulf

- Advertisement -

ARRAY Innovation, a Bahrain-based leader in AI, enterprise software, and cloud-native digital solutions, announced the success of its participation in the 2nd edition of the Gateway Gulf Forum, organized by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) in the Kingdom of Bahrain. During the event, ARRAY signed strategic agreements with three leading Bahraini organizations: Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), and the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), marking a significant milestone in ARRAY’s commitment to driving digital transformation in Bahrain’s key sectors.

ARRAY Innovation’s Chairman of the Board, Mr. Khalid Taqi, emphasized the significance of these partnerships, stating, “Our collaborations with Alba, NBB, and Tamkeen underscore ARRAY’s dedication to Bahrain’s digital transformation journey. We are committed to delivering technology solutions that support local enterprises in achieving sustainable growth and operational excellence.”

Reflecting on these engagements, ARRAY’s Founder & CEO, Alaa Saeed, stated, “ARRAY is on a mission to build advanced enterprise software, analytics, AI, and machine learning solutions in Bahrain while creating high-value jobs for Bahrainis. The agreements we have signed today with leading Bahraini organizations realize this vision, amplify our community impact, and benefit Bahraini enterprises.”

Commenting on the partnership, Alba’s Chairman of the Board, Mr. Khalid Al Rumaihi, stated, “Our strategic collaboration with ARRAY marks a significant step towards positioning Alba as a technology-driven industry leader. This partnership will not only advance our Industry 4.0 journey, driving operational excellence, but also aligns with Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 by investing in local talent.” ARRAY will work with Alba to develop and deploy advanced AI, data analytics, and automation solutions driving operational excellence and cost reduction.

ARRAY’s partnership with the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) aims to enhance NBB’s technology infrastructure with advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Generative AI. Supported by ARRAY’s team of AI and data experts, the collaboration will deliver actionable insights, optimize operations, and improve customer experience. NBB Group CEO Mr. Usman Ahmed expressed his support, stating, “By integrating the latest in artificial intelligence, we are positioned to drive our digital transformation forward, delivering solutions that enrich our customers’ banking experience. Our partnership with ARRAY Innovation underscores our focus on modern technology to reinforce Bahrain’s leadership in financial ingenuity.”

In its agreement with Tamkeen, ARRAY will develop an AI-powered job-matching solution boosting Bahrain’s economic growth through strategic private sector alignment. Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of Tamkeen, highlighted, “By enhancing both internal and external operations through this partnership, we aim to maximize the impact of our initiatives and increase opportunities for Bahraini talent within the private sector.”

These landmark agreements with Alba, NBB, and Tamkeen underscore ARRAY Innovation’s role as a trusted partner in Bahrain’s digital transformation, empowering organizations with advanced technology solutions that drive efficiency, competitive advantage, and growth aligned with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.