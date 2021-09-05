Arriving Bahrain Soon? Use BeAware App

Listen to this article now

With the pandemic still posing challenges, health and safety are a major concern for citizens, residents, and visitors alike. It’s important to carry out all required procedures in a timely manner, which is where the BeAware Bahrain app can help.

Developed by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) in collaboration with other entities, the BeAware Bahrain App, offers several eServices for arrivals to Bahrain.

To overcome the Covid-19, the national task force started from 29th August, reducing the quarantine period for unvaccinated children between 6 and 12 years of age, reaching Bahrain from non-red list countries, as they have to remain in quarantine only for five days. Passengers coming from red list countries, including those below six years, must quarantine for ten days.

For people arriving in the Kingdom, the app provides COVID-19 test bookings. To use the service, simply access the ‘eServices’ tab and select ‘Coronavirus Test Appointment’. You have the option to book for either one or multiple individuals at the same time. Moreover, it provides the ability to view all upcoming appointments.

The app also offers a range of other eServices, including latest entry procedures to the Kingdom of Bahrain through Bahrain International Airport, which is good to know it directly upon arrival, declaration for arriving to Bahrain, payment for arrival test, coronavirus vaccine registration, vaccination, isolation, and recovery certificate issuance requests, and a feature to report issues with health records.

In addition, the app allows you to have your PCR test certificate issued, access your test results, and report them to the Ministry of Health.

iGA urges all citizens, residents & visitors to download BeAware Bahrain App available via bahrain.bh/apps and the known app stores of the smart devices.

For any suggestions or inquiries, visit the National Suggestions & Complaints System, Tawasul at bahrain.bh/tawasul or call 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.