To mark World Health Day 2023, SRMG’s daily sports newspaper Arriyadiyah has launched a sports initiative in Riyadh, encouraging people to embrace movement and participate in sports.

Arriyadiyah has printed the world’s first newspaper that people can play sports on, transforming parts of the city into football and basketball, and other sporting arenas, encouraging everyone to take a moment away from their usual routines and get active.

The light-hearted campaign forms part of the much-loved sports newspaper’s plan to encourage people to increase their participation in sports and exercise this World Health Day, and beyond.

Around 25% of Saudi Arabia’s population currently suffer with obesity, a condition made worse by inactivity and sedentary lifestyles. As a response, the Saudi Vision 2030 Quality of Life Programme objectives aim to reduce obesity rates by increasing participation in sports and athletics, creating a healthy and vibrant society. Arriyadiyah “Printed Courts’ initiative aims to contribute to the objectives of this programme.

This year, the theme of World Health Day 2023 is ‘Health for All’, which The World Health Organization is using as an opportunity to look back at public health successes that have improved the quality of life during the last seven decades.

Battal Algoos, Editor-in-Chief of Arriyadiyah commented: “As Saudi Arabia’s leading sports newspaper, we know how much our readers love to read and watch sports. This World Health Day we want to encourage everyone to not just follow their favourite sports but get outside and give it a go themselves – that’s why we’re making unique sports pitches freely accessible across the Kingdom. As part of Arriyadiyah’s commitment towards the community, we aspire that this campaign can help people obtain a healthy lifestyle.”

On World Health Day, Arriyadiyah’s Printed Courts were visited by hundreds of people. The Printed Courts will remain available for citizens to use.