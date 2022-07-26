“Art Festival” planned in Bosnia Herzegovina

An “Art for Peace” festival has been announced in a Press Conference organized by the Bahrain and Bosnia Herzegovina Friendship and Business Society last Thursday, July 21, 2022. The announcement was made by the society’s chairman Mr. Jawad Al Hawaj and head of the various artists from Bahrain, Mr. Abbas Al Moussawi. The festival will be held in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia, on the 9th of October 2022, and will be participated in by artists, craftsmen, sculptors, and singers, as well as members of the society and some business owners from Bahrain. The event is part of the objective of the society to develop multisectoral relationship between Bahrain and Bosnia Herzegovina.

With the “Art for Peace” concept of the festival, Mr. Al Moussawi expressed their pride and willingness to support the program. He said that art, in its various forms, is a universal message of peace and gives the artists opportunity to communicate their part in achieving peace everywhere around the world. This project is also an extension of their peace building initiatives since 1993 participated in by around 100 artists from Bahrain and referred to as “Alwan Al Sharq”.

Mr. Jawad Al Hawaj thanked the members of the society and the artist group as well as members of the press during the conference. He expressed confidence in the success of the art festival which will be the first of its kind between the two countries.