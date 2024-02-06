ARTISTIC ELEGANCE

- Advertisement -

Golden Jubilee edition of Bahrain Fine Arts Exhibition pays tribute to local talent

A celebration of Bahraini artistic prowess and cultural richness, the 50th edition of the Bahrain Annual Fine Arts Exhibition has opened at the Bahrain National Museum.

The golden jubilee edition of the exhibition commemorating fifty years of artistic evolution in the kingdom pays tribute to artists’ creations through a diverse array of exhibitions, workshops, lectures, and other creative programmes.

On behalf of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa inaugurated the exhibition, which runs until the end of April.

- Advertisement -

At the opening, attended by a number of senior officials, Shaikh Mohammed highlighted the innovative, creative, and cultural contributions made by Bahraini artists, emphasising their pivotal role in showcasing the Kingdom’s cultural and developmental accomplishments.

He pointed out that these contributions have played a pivotal role in showcasing the kingdom’s cultural and developmental accomplishments, which, he emphasised, receive ongoing support from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.



Subsequent to the opening, Shaikh Mohammed toured the exhibition and its accompanying expos, where he was briefed on a wide range of artworks from different art movements, including drawings using diverse materials, video and installation pieces, photography, and sculptures.





Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) president Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa expressed his gratitude and appreciation to HRH Prince Salman for sponsoring the exhibition, which he said “serves as a beacon of creativity and art” in Bahrain.



“The celebration of the exhibition’s golden jubilee symbolises its longstanding journey of creativity in showcasing the kingdom’s fine arts,” said Shaikh Khalifa.

“The exhibition’s 50th edition is a tribute to Bahrain’s history of creativity and innovation and embodies the kingdom’s ongoing commitment to developing the cultural and artistic movement.”



Shaikh Khalifa further expressed his delight in the ongoing support of the kingdom’s cultural initiatives, expressing thanks to Shaikh Mohammed for inaugurating the exhibition.

During the opening ceremony, awards were given to the winners of the Bahrain Annual Fine Arts Exhibition. The judge’s panel awarded the Al-Dana Award to Hisham Sharif and Jaffar AlHaddad. Meanwhile, the Al Riwaq Art Space’s “Artistic Vision Prize” was won by Ashraf Ali.



This year’s exhibition will offer several side exhibitions that honour and celebrate Bahraini arts in the last fifty years, in addition to several exciting workshops and seminars. The exhibition will be open to guests, enthusiasts, and visitors free of charge.