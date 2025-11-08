ASEAN-Bahrain Council Hosts Thai Trade Delegation to Strengthen Economic Partnership

The ASEAN-Bahrain Council recently hosted a trade delegation from the Kingdom of Thailand, led by H.E. Mr. Sumate Chulajata, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen economic and trade cooperation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The meeting, held at the Ajoor Council in Janabiyah, brought together representatives from the Bahraini business community and their Thai counterparts to discuss ways to enhance trade exchange and explore mutual investment opportunities. Discussions focused particularly on promising growth sectors, including the halal food industry, in which Thailand aspires to become a regional hub, as well as the healthcare, pharmaceutical, technology, and real estate sectors.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mr. Nabeel Ajoor, Second Vice Chairman of the ASEAN-Bahrain Council, welcomed the Thai delegation and commended the enduring strength of bilateral relations between the two friendly nations, and noted that trade exchange between Bahrain and Thailand has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, underscoring the vast potential for expanding cooperation and building a more dynamic economic partnership.

Speaking on behalf of Shaikh Duaij bin Isa Al Khalifa is the Chairman of the ASEAN-Bahrain Council, Mr. Yousif Salahaddin, a member of the Council, stressed the importance of enhancing mutual engagement through trade delegations and joint initiatives, and affirmed that such efforts pave the way for a new stage of productive and sustainable economic collaboration between the two sides.