The Royal Thai Embassy, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines, Embassy of Malaysia, and Embassy of Brunei Darussalam in Manama, will organise an “ASEAN Week in Bahrain” at Thai Mart from 16 – 17 September 2021 from 6 – 10 pm.

The purpose of this event is to bring awareness of ASEAN and its activities, as well as ASEAN communities in Bahrain to Bahrain’s public sector, private sector, media, and the local community, also to enhance cooperation between ASEAN and Bahrain, particularly since Bahrain signed the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

There will be ASEAN’s information exhibition space, Southeast Asia’s cultural display booths, food stalls, non-food products, and souvenirs, as well as a fun game booth for kids at the event. From 7 pm onwards, participants can also enjoy cultural performances from ASEAN communities in Bahrain such as the Muaythai show from Thailand, Renjis cooking demonstration from Brunei, Angklung and traditional dance performance from Indonesia, traditional dress fashion show and dance performance from Malaysia, as well as Philippines’ live music performance.

It can be assured that the event will follow the health guidelines and measures issued by the Bahraini government throughout the two-day event. The participants will be able to comfortably visit all the booths due to a proper social distance and hand sanitizers will be provided in every booth.