Asian School Introduces Interactive Smart Board for Digital Education

In a pivotal move towards advancing digital education, The Asian School announced the complete integration of interactive smart boards across all of its 150 plus classrooms, ranging from Kindergarten to Grade 12, becoming the first CBSE school on the island to do so. This groundbreaking initiative aims to redefine the learning experience by seamlessly incorporating technology into the curriculum, fostering interactive, engaging, and accessible lessons for students.

The official inauguration of the smart board deployment took place on Monday, April 1st, 2024. The event witnessed the esteemed presence of Chief Guest Mr. Nabeel Almoayed, Managing Director of Business International Group, alongside Chairperson & Managing Director Mrs. Elizabeth Joseph, Directors Ms. Lovy Joseph, Timmy Joseph, and Mr. Vinod Babu, Administrative Director Mr. Gigi Sebastain, Finance Controller Mr. Job Thomas, Principal Mrs. Molly Mammen, and General Manager of I-point & Uni Data Mr. Arul Das Thomas and the staff of The Asian School.

Speaking at the ceremony, the dignitaries underscored the school’s steadfast commitment to leveraging technology to enhance the teaching and learning journey. Director Ms. Lovy Joseph emphasized, “The integration of the interactive smart boards in our classrooms marks a significant stride towards creating a modern and innovative learning environment. We believe this initiative will promote active engagement and participation among students, thereby enhancing learning outcomes.”

With this transformative technological upgrade, The Asian School reaffirms its unwavering dedication to academic excellence and its mission to prepare students for success in an ever-evolving digital landscape.