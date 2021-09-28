Asiatique Festival 2021 launches at Thai Mart Bahrain

Listen to this article now

Organized by Vega Thai Mart Bahrain and Vega Intertrade and Exhibitions in Thailand, in cooperation with The Royal Thai Embassy Bahrain and DITP (The Thai Trade Centre in Dubai), is planning to organize the first-ever, Thailand’s most famous riverfront shopping community “Asiatique” under the theme – “ASIAtique Festival 2021”. A marketplace to showcase a variety of products such as clothes, bags, shoes, jewelry, souvenir, and others that makes a day of the family of fun, enjoy music and delicious food in the corners.

- Advertisement -

Among the participants are Thai Mart tenants, wholesalers, retailers, businessmen from Thailand, Bahrain, and neighboring countries in the Middle East offering the latest fashion clothing, bags, jewelry, souvenirs and home decors.

Try a wide variety of delicacies and experience a great time wandering around the hip Thai markets for lovely handicrafts.

The four-day-long event starting 29 September to 02 October 2021 opens from 17.00 – 22.00.