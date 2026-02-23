ASMO Launches Procurement for Industrial MRO Materials

ASMO, the joint venture between Saudi Aramco Development Company and DHL, has announced the launch of its procurement services for material commodities related to Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) as part of its procurement wave 2 rollout.

This milestone builds on ASMO’s successful launch of general supply materials procurement, which took place in 2025, expanding ASMO’s scope of procurement services to cover Electrical, Instrumentation, IT Materials, and general supplies. It brings the total number of procurement agreements under ASMO’s scope to 289 agreements with 126 suppliers and 30,000+ material items.

As part of this rollout, ASMO has introduced standardized supplier registration and pre-qualification, strengthening the supplier onboarding and management process, while improving control, visibility, and compliance as ASMO’s procurement volumes continue to grow.

“Our partnership with ASMO continues to deliver meaningful progress,” said Sulaiman M. Al Rubaian, Aramco Senior Vice President of Procurement & Supply Chain Management. “By transitioning critical MRO categories and broadening ASMO’s operational scope, we are building a foundation for scalable growth and long-term value. This progress reflects our continued focus on efficiency and resilience, supporting our vision for a more integrated and sustainable supply chain ecosystem.”

“Expanding procurement into critical MRO categories marks a key milestone in ASMO’s phased procurement rollout for Aramco and its ability to deliver procurement at scale,” said Salem Al-Huraish, ASMO Chairman. “By consolidating demand, pooling resources, and standardizing supplier engagement, ASMO is unlocking economies of scale, improving cost efficiency, and strengthening supply chain resilience. This model establishes a scalable foundation aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambition to build competitive, future-ready supply chains.”

Future procurement waves are expected to extend through 2027 and may include additional material categories such as Drilling and Chemicals and Project Materials, supported by a broader and more integrated supplier network.

By 2030, ASMO is projected to manage procurement activities with a value exceeding $8 billion annually, supported by a standardized and efficient procurement model, an integrated supplier base, and data-driven digital platforms that enable intelligent procurement and supplier integration, with ASMO’s eMarketplace planned to launch in 2027.

This capability is supported by ASMO’s supply chain network across the Kingdom, with six strategically located facilities, including three Aramco-owned sites (Riyadh, Jazan and CPY), which are currently under its management and three additional facilities to be developed as part of its expansion.

These developments are part of ASMO’s phased national rollout. This supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 agenda, which aims to create long-term value and strengthen the Kingdom’s logistics and supply chain infrastructure.