ASRY joins Forever Green campaign with Al Hidd Avenue tree planting

The National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) has announced it received generous support from the Arab Shipbuilding and Repairing Company (ASRY) for planting trees and shrubs on Al Hidd Avenue in Muharraq Governorate.

The move, in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture and the Supreme Council for Environment, supports the efforts to achieve the environmental goals to which Bahrain is committed regionally and globally.

It is also within the second phase of the national afforestation campaign “Forever Green” and in line with the national priorities to expand the Kingdom’s green area.

NIAD Secretary-General Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa expressed pride in the national companies that have taken on the responsibility of supporting the national campaign for afforestation in its various stages, stemming from her social responsibility towards achieving sustainable development in the Kingdom.

The support enhances the national partnership between the public and private sectors and confirms the pivotal role played by the private sector in promoting development.

It is also an implementation of the lofty visions of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and a fulfilment of the aspirations of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to mitigate the effects of environmental and climatic changes, she added.

Shaikha Manar commended the tremendous support provided by Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, wife of HM the King and President of the NIAD Consultative Council to expand the green area in the Kingdom.

The planting ceremony was attended by Shaikha Maram, ASRY Managing Director Mazen Mohammed Matar, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Sahar Ataaei, Corporate Communication leader & HR executive Sara Abdin, Muharraq Municipality General Manager Ibrahim Al Jowder, and other officials.

The objectives and the latest developments of the campaign and the expected landscaping were discussed.

Al Hidd Avenue is one of the most vibrant in the area and serves many densely populated residential towns.

The planted trees were selected for their ability to withstand the heat and create a canopy environment that achieves the aesthetic and environmental goals of this national campaign.

They also contribute to increasing the green areas in harmony with Bahrain’s climate.