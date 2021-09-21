Aston Martin DB5 Junior No Time To Die Edition

Listen to this article now

The Little Car Company, Aston Martin and EON Productions today announced the launch of a No Time To Die special edition Aston Martin DB5 Junior. Inspired by the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die, released in cinemas from September 30, the film sees the return of the iconic Aston Martin DB5. This unique collaboration with The Little Car Company has created a gadget-laden collector’s item. The two-thirds scale version of the original comes with a fully electric powertrain.









Specifications

The No Time To Die edition will pay homage to the rich shared history of the brands, with Silver Birch paintwork, Smiths instruments, individually numbered chassis plates and completed with Aston Martin badging. In true Bond style, this special edition boasts even greater power and range over the standard DB5 Vantage Junior, giving it a higher level of performance.

After extensive development and months of collaboration between the three companies, the car is a truly authentic homage to both the Aston Martin and 007 brands. The original Aston Martin DB5 was 3D-scanned for reference, allowing a completely accurate reproduction. Whilst some elements of the car have been replicated, such as the Smiths instruments on the dashboard, some elements have been reimagined for the modern era. The fuel gauge has been converted into a battery meter, while the oil temperature now monitors the motor temperature.

The No Time To Die Special Edition has been designed as a convertible, and not the fixed head coupe driven by 007. This is to offer seating for an adult and child side by side, allowing all generations of Bond fans to share the love of driving. With multiple driving modes and a range of up to 80 miles, aspiring secret agents should be able to escape any situation. There are also some secret ‘Easter Eggs’ hidden within the car for the lucky owners to find.

A quick-release steering wheel allows for a speedy entry and exit for the driver, and when they need to stop in a hurry, they can rely on both regenerative braking and high-performance Brembo disc brakes. Bilstein dampers and coilover springs make sure the suspension can handle the performance squeezed into this two-thirds scale marvel.









No Time To Die Specification

James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 has become a much-loved character in its own right. No Bond car would be complete without Q style gadgets, and the Aston Martin DB5 Junior No Time To Die edition is no exception.

Chris Corbould OBE, the Oscar®-winning special effects supervisor, has worked on fifteen James Bond films since the early 1980s, and he consulted with The Little Car Company on the development of the car’s complex gadgets in miniature;

“When I saw the DB5 Junior in the flesh, I was amazed at how identical it is to the full-sized car – its stunning. It’s an amazing feat of engineering.”

All the gadgets, are operated by individual controls in a hidden switch panel in the passenger door. At the push of a button, the headlights drop to reveal a twin set of simulated Gatling guns, complete with imitation barrel blasts and flashes.

As witnessed in the No Time To Die trailer, the skid mode comes in handy when caught in a tight spot. The No Time To Die special edition has a unique digital number plate activated through the hidden control panel.

Just like the original car, this special edition can produce a smoke screen to aid a successful getaway. Ejected through the rear ‘exhaust’, the smoke has a supply tank which supplies an hour of safe smoke before it needs topping up.

Although the DB5 Junior is not road legal, as an authentic Aston Martin model, every owner will receive automatic membership of the respected Aston Martin Owners Club. In addition, all clients will receive complimentary membership of The Little Car Club, allowing them to take part in exclusive events where they, their children and their grandchildren can drive their DB5 Juniors on the most prestigious racetracks.

Ben Hedley, CEO of The Little Car Company, said: “Regarded as the most famous car in cinematic history, the gadget-laden Aston Martin DB5 awed audiences around the world over fifty years ago. Now, that story continues. As part of an exclusive partnership with EON Productions and Aston Martin, we have had the opportunity to create something truly unique for James Bond fans and collectors. We can’t wait to see the adventures these cars take with their owners.”

Bond fans worldwide are able to secure one of the limited-edition No Time To Die editions of the DB5 Junior by visiting 007junior.com. With only 125 cars being built, build slots are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, by placing a fully refundable deposit. Pricing for the car has been set at £90,000, plus local taxes. Existing Aston Martin DB5 Junior clients will be given first refusal on upgrading to a No Time To Die edition, and remaining build slots will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.