Wednesday, May 6, 2020
American University of Bahrain School Year
Dr. Mark D. Shermis

AUBH opens admissions with special allowances for academic year 2020-2021

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH), has announced that the admission process has opened and is proceeding as normal for the 2020-2021 academic year. The University also communicated that measures are in place to assist GCC students who have decided not to return to their international studies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, having also previously waived the seat reservation fee for them. In light of the current situation, AUBH communicated that it is evaluating applications on a case-by-case basis. Students are able to begin the application process in the absence of supporting documentation. The University will accept those documents once they are ready. The Admissions team is also assisting students on their applications by substituting certain exam requirements.

AUBH Provost, Dr. Mark. D. Shermis, commented “We understand that exam schedules have been disrupted, and many students from the region studying in the U.S. and abroad have returned to their home countries. During this unprecedented time, we would like to reassure students with regards to their educational journey – we are here to support you. We are evaluating individual applications while pending required documents or results, all with the ultimate goal of reassuring potential students. Our applications are continuing as normal for the next academic year, and we will substitute certain tests, for example IELTs with our own Linguaskills exam, as we are an official testing center for Cambridge English Assessment Tests.”

This announcement follows the reassurance that the current semester’s courses will be graded normally, as both AUBH’s student body and faculty have seamlessly transitioned to online learning, and are using leading technologies to ensure continuation of classes from the first day of isolation. The University is ensuring the continuation of learning from a distance, with zero teaching days missed on the academic calendar. As previously announced, midterm examinations will be administered through ProctorU, a U.S.-based, AI-enabled secure online assessment platform which protects the integrity and credibility of high-stakes exams. ProctorU is respected and used by more than 1,000 institutions and universities in the U.S.

AUBH offers programs in Colleges of Business and Management, Engineering, and Architecture and Design. AUBH’s purpose-built campus in Riffa is a second home to a new caliber of students, nurtured and mentored by hand-picked faculty with the best international and local expertise. As the first American-style University in Bahrain, AUBH takes a unique approach to learning, going beyond imparting knowledge to giving students access to real world scenarios and practical case-based learning. Complete with the latest in learning technology, Library, labs, and a Sports Center, the Campus is alive with the buzz of academic and extra-curricular life, amongst a multi-cultural student body.

For more information on the University, you can visit the website at www.aubh.edu.bh.

 

