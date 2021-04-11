AUBH partners with Bahrain Businesswomen’s Society (BBS) to empower students with business and entrepreneurship skillsets

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) and Bahrain Businesswomen’s Society (BBS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding designed to equip AUBH Students with valuable business and entrepreneurship skills and knowledge. The partnership aims to promote the Bahrain startup ecosystem, nurture relevant entrepreneurial skillsets for AUBH Students, and provide a platform through which participants can share knowledge, experiences, and ideas.

- Advertisement -

The Bahrain Businesswomen’s Society founded in 2000 and established in Bahrain in accordance with the provisions of the law on associations, social clubs, and cultural and private bodies working with youth, sports, and private institutions. Through the partnership, AUBH Students will be presented with tools, resources, and knowledge towards starting a business and developing entrepreneurship basics, as well as facilitating joint sessions around entrepreneurship. Together, AUBH and BBS will host events, workshops, and a collection of speaker series on campus.

AUBH’s Founding President, Dr. Susan E. Saxton commented “We firmly believe in the role powerful, high-quality education plays in preparing the youth to change the world and start innovative, sustainable businesses that are in the interest of the community. We are thrilled to be partnering with the Bahrain Businesswomen’s Society and working with them on pivotal collaborations geared towards inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs in the country.”

Bahrain Businesswomen’s Society (BBS) President Mrs. Ahlam Janahi said “Bahrain Businesswomen Society as the first Businesswomen society in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Gulf, has a diverse representation of entrepreneurs and businesswomen of various sectors. This agreement is a continuation of our efforts to promote entrepreneurship with a focus on empowering females with the various skillsets and knowledge required; exchange of knowledge and expertise; provide accessibility to our members and their families to professional certification and academic degrees from esteemed educational organisations such as AUBH. Through our Training and Technology Committee and other relevant committees, we will work closely with the AUBH to jointly support community-related events relevant to the expertise of our members.” The partnership will further foster a holistic educational experience at Bahrain’s first American-style University, which is in line with AUBH’s educational philosophy, culture, and approach. In doing so, AUBH graduates will be career-oriented individuals equipped with skills necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving market.