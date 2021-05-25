AUBH Partners with Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company to Empower Students with Practical Job Skills

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) and Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to build the employment-readiness of the University’s students through joint initiatives that will equip the students with valuable market and business skills, knowledge and practical experience.

This agreement will enable AUBH to provide its students with a holistic educational experience, which is in line with the University’s educational philosophy and it will equip AUBH graduates with skills needed for today’s job market.

AUBH’s Founding President, Dr. Susan E. Saxton commented, “I am thrilled to announce this partnership with Mumtalakat. We are very proud of the progress we are making in providing our students with the opportunities and the resources they need, in order to gain a greater understanding of how their field of interest works, beyond academia and into the real world. The establishment of AUBH supports the Kingdom in its quest to achieve academic excellence, and to advance its status as the educational role model for the Arab region.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Raed Fakhri, Managing Director, Investments, Mumtalakat said “This partnership reflects our strong belief in the power of education to build sustainable and resilient economies. We are looking forward to partnering with AUBH and its students to create an experience tailored to supporting employment readiness and equipping them with the right tools needed for the future.” Mumtalakat is an investor in the Bahrain-based Elm Education platform (Elm), which was established for developing the education sector in Bahrain and the Middle East and North Africa region.