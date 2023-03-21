AUDEMARS PIGUET UNVEILS A NEW VERSION OF ROYAL OAK

- Advertisement -

Swiss Haute Horlogerie manufacturer Audemars Piguet is delighted to reveal a new version of its Royal Oak “Jumbo” Extra-Thin model (ref. 16202) with a new grained dial. This limited edition is powered by the Calibre 7121, the latest ultra-thin movement that was introduced in January 2022 for the 50th anniversary of the Royal Oak. The 39 mm timepiece comes in a white gold case and will be available exclusively in Audemars Piguet boutiques.

- Advertisement -

A NEW GRAINED DIAL

This new Royal Oak “Jumbo” Extra-Thin model continues the historical thread of the eponymous collection. Its grained dial is inspired by a model created in 1992 for the 20th anniversary of the Royal Oak collection to enrich the platinum reference 14802 and complement the collection’s historical motifs.

Audemars Piguet has reworked the texture of the dial of this new reference to offer a finer and brighter grain that plays with the light differently. Obtained using PVD, the blue tone is then covered with a translucent coating that accentuates the relief and brilliance of the dial and evokes the colour of a clear night sky above Le Brassus.

This new iteration comes with a white gold case and bracelet. The objective was to enhance the contrast with the new blue grained dial, which is also adorned with white gold hour markers and hands enhanced with a luminescent coating to improve readability in the dark. Matching the dial, the background of the date window is also in this midnight blue colour. As for the case, it features Audemars Piguet’s signature alternating finishes with polished bevels that complement the satin-finishing on the bezel and AP folding clasp.

A NEW GENERATION CALIBRE

This new model is powered by the Calibre 7121 that was launched in January 2022 for the Royal Oak’s 50th anniversary and marks the birth of the 16202 line.

The Calibre 7121 is the result of five years of research and development and indicates the hours, minutes, seconds and date with a power reserve of 55 hours that is obtained thanks to a larger barrel than its predecessor. The date features a flat, energy-saving mechanism with a new rapid corrector that has been patented.

The extremely small thickness of the calibre (only 3.2 mm) allows it to be housed in a harmoniously proportioned case measuring 39 mm in diameter with a thickness of a mere 8.1 mm. Set at a frequency of 4 Hz (28,800 vibrations per hour), it is wound by an 18-carat pink gold oscillating weight with bidirectional winding that is visible through the sapphire back.

True to the traditions of Haute Horlogerie, the Calibre 7121 features prestigious hand-crafted decorations such as Côtes de Genève, circular satin-finishing, snailing, circular graining and polished angles.