Monday, July 20, 2020
Audeze Headset

Audeze’s latest gaming headset is made with the PS5 and Xbox Series X in mind

Audeze has a new gaming headset called the Penrose which will be released in September.

Audeze is making two different versions. The first has blue outlining the ear cups and is compatible with the PS5, PS4, Windows 10, and macOS. The other model has green detailing and works with Microsoft’s consoles, the Xbox Series X and the current Xbox One lineup, as well as Windows PC.

Despite that there’s a separate model for Xbox, an Audeze spokesperson told  that the headphones are exactly the same; it’s the included dongle that’s different. One supports Microsoft’s wireless protocol, whereas the other does not. Either dongle will work when plugged into the Nintendo Switch dock.

Dongle and color aside, both of these models are a match in terms of features and ports. The Penrose has a detachable articulating microphone, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C port for charging, and independent volume knobs for the microphone and headset. In addition to attaching to your game console or PC via a 2.4GHz connection, the headset supports Bluetooth 5.0 (SBC and AAC codes) for use with your phone or tablet. Audeze says you can run both wireless modes simultaneously, so in addition to game audio, your friend chat or a podcast can come through the headset, too. That’s great.

Audeze built the Penrose with its 100mm planar magnetic drivers. This kind of driver can lead to amazing sound quality in more expensive headphones, but we’ll reserve judgment on these until we try them. Former Verge headphone expert Vlad Savov wasn’t too impressed by the drivers in the Audeze Mobius headset that released in 2018, though Audeze remixed their performance for the better in a collaboration with HyperX on the Cloud Orbit headset. The Penrose doesn’t feature the 3D audio or head-tracking that made the Mobius unique. But if it builds on the performance, Audeze might have a fantastic gaming headset that’s ready for the next generation of consoles.

