Autumn Shopping Spree

Celebrating 35 Years of Bahrain’s iconic autumn fair

The Autumn Fair is gearing up to welcome visitors for its 35th edition, which promises to be an exciting and vibrant event. Scheduled to be held from January 23 to February 1 at the Exhibition World Bahrain Centre in Sakhir, the fair will offer free entry to all attendees. However, pre-registration is required through the website www.theautumnfair.com.

Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) chief executive and the Bahrain International Exhibition Centre Board of Directors chairperson Sara Ahmed Buhijji highlighted the significance of the Autumn Fair.

“The Autumn Fair is considered one of the main events on the agenda of exhibitions held at the Exhibition World Bahrain Centre,” she said.

“The exhibition annually attracts a distinctive group of vendors with international products, enjoying a large turnout of visitors, highlighting the key shopping and retail industry in Bahrain.”

Ms Buhijji also emphasised that this year’s edition will feature even more unique shopping opportunities, along with entertainment events and programmes designed to create new family experiences. These additions aim to enhance the overall experience of visitors and add a distinctive character to the fair.

Informa Markets general manager Mohammed Ibrahim expressed his pride in organising the 35th anniversary of the Autumn Fair.

“As we celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Autumn Fair, we are proud to organise this 10-day event,” he said.

“The exhibition highlights the potential of the retail sector in the kingdom, providing new and attractive shopping opportunities for visitors by attracting numerous exhibitors from different countries,” he added.

The Autumn Fair represents a unique shopping festival, with over 608 pavilions featuring exhibitors from 20 countries around the world. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a wide variety of products, including textiles, furniture, food, clothing, electronics, electrical goods, accessories, cosmetics, decoration, home supplies, and much more. This diverse range of offerings reflects the richness of the retail sector in Bahrain.

In addition to shopping, the fair will host various entertainment activities. One of the highlights will be the family entertainment segment featuring the beloved character “Dabdoob.” The “Dabdoob” event for children will take place daily from 6pm to 7pm, offering prizes and gifts to visitors, as well as opportunities for souvenir photos with children and families.

The exhibition will be open to visitors in two sessions: from 10am to 2pm and from 4 pm to 10pm. On January 31 and February 1, the exhibition hours will be extended to accommodate more visitors. Additionally, the morning sessions on January 26 and 27 will be exclusively for women, ensuring a comfortable and private experience for female attendees. To further enhance the visitor experience, a food court with 10 restaurants and cafés will be available, providing a variety of dining options and adding an entertainment dimension to the complete shopping experience.