Avaya Brings Easy-to-Deploy Remote Working to Bahrain with Launch of Avaya Spaces Collaboration App

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) has launched Avaya Spaces, the cloud meeting and collaboration app, in Bahrain, and is offering free 60-day access to the solution for any organization, as well as free access through August for education and non-profit organizations, amid an increase in the number of people in the country self-quarantining and working from home.

That increase stems from government rules that seek to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities recently extended closure measures – affecting cinemas, gyms, salons and other businesses – for two further weeks.

Avaya Spaces is recognized for its ease of implementation and the significant impact it can have on organizational resilience and continuity at such a time. Accessible from a browser or mobile app, the solution will enable Bahraini citizens and organizations to connect and collaborate remotely – going beyond integrating chat, voice, video, online meetings and content sharing.

“With the launch of Avaya Spaces in Bahrain, citizens can benefit from a cost-effective solution that enables business continuity regardless of where employees are located. We applaud the government’s actions to contain the spread of the coronavirus, while at the same time support the many organizations on the ground that need to move quickly to adapt to the new realities as a result of travel restrictions,” said Faten Halabi, Regional Sales Leader – Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait & Pakistan, Avaya.

Avaya Spaces provides users with an extensive set of meeting and team collaboration features, including voice and video conferencing for up to 500 participants and unlimited online storage. As a mobile-enabled solution, it also offers a simple, secure and effective way to track communications and manage tasks when travel and connectivity are limited.

Since January, Avaya has seen an increase of more than 2,700% in video collaboration traffic on the Avaya Spaces platform. And in the past weeks alone, several hundred universities, schools and other organizations worldwide have engaged Avaya to gain the connectivity and collaboration capabilities Avaya Spaces provides as they address the challenges of this pandemic.

For example, Charter College International High School in Johannesburg, South Africa is one of many schools that has transitioned to online learning and is using Avaya Spaces to enable this. In the UK, leading IT distributor Westcon made the decision to enable some staff roles to work from home and has used Avaya Spaces to ensure total business continuity for employees without any disruption for partners. In Germany, a driving school is now providing driving classes over Avaya Spaces. And in the UAE, CPI Media Group is maintaining publishing activities by collaborating with Avaya Spaces.

Click here to discover how Avaya Spaces can aid your business with remote working.