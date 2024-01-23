Avis Bahrain Unveils Seef Branch Luxury EVs, Sustainable Driving, Unmatched Service

- Advertisement -

Al Haddad Motors the sole licensee partner for Avis in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Avis Bahrain now has expanded its horizons and welcomed a third prime branch located in Seef District with current locations in Muharraq, Movenpick and Salmabad.

Al Haddad Rental & Leasing, are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our the Avis branch in the Seef district! Located at opposite to Seef Residence (Parking). Avis offers a wide variety of cars to cater to all your transportation needs. Avis are particularly excited to introduce the first-ever Electric Range of Mercedes-Benz EQA, EQB, EQE, EQS, and EQS SUV, starting from just BD 45 per day, providing with a luxurious and eco-friendly driving experience.

To celebrate the opening of the Seef branch, The opening of the new Facility was welcome with the presence of the management and representatives from the Board of Al Haddad. Their support and presence further solidified our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction and sustainability providing Bahrain an eco friendly driving experience.

To further enhance the Avis Bahrain commitment to sustainable mobility, Avis Seef are proud to have an BEV charging station available at our Seef branch. Making it feasible for BEV drivers to be able to charge their BEV being in the center of the capital.

- Advertisement -

Adding to the Customer Experience, Avis Bahrain are one of the only rent-a-car company in the region to offer a dedicated lounge for our valued guests at the Movenpick Hotel Branch located next to the Airport. While customers are waiting for rental procedure and vehicle prep, customers can relax and enjoy a comfortable and inviting environment at the lounge with refreshments and entertainment .

But that’s not all! We have some fantastic offers awaiting you with our lease agreements. Whether you need a car for a short-term rental or a long-term lease, our flexible options and competitive rates are designed to meet your specific requirements.

Come and visit our new branch at Seef and experience the exceptional service and quality that Avis is known for. Our friendly and professional team is ready to assist you in choosing the perfect vehicle for your needs, ensuring a memorable and hassle-free experience.

Avis Bahrain look forward to serving its customers at the new Avis Seef branch and being your preferred car rental partner.

For more information kindly contact Avis Bahrain on +973-17782200. You can also visit our social media pages on @avisbahrain or our website on www.avisbahrain.com.