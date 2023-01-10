Award-distribution ceremony for charitable work held

Social Development Minister Osama bin Ahmed Al Asfoor participated in the humanitarian and charitable work award-distribution ceremony in its third edition, organized by Tree Of Life Charity Society.
The minister affirmed the Kingdom’s interest in humanitarian and charitable work by supporting various voluntary initiatives and meet societal needs in various fields.
Al Asfoor praised the award’s aims in establishing charitable and voluntary work and spread and strengthening the concept of volunteer work culture as a national and humanitarian responsibility ever since its first establishment.
He highlighted the support of the ministry and its keenness to organize charitable and social work as a sector parallel to the efforts of government and private institutions and the importance of community partnership between various sectors, for the success of charitable and development initiatives in the Bahraini society.
The minister stressed the importance of improving development programs and projects implemented by civil society organizations to develop its sustainability and keeps pace with social changes.