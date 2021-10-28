Awareness Program on Breast Cancer by Al Hilal

Listen to this article now

Like every year, Al Hilal Hospital is taking an initiative of organizing different events for breastcancer awareness considering it their responsibility.

- Advertisement -

Cancer Care Group (CCG) affiliated to Bahrain Cancer Society in association with Al Hilal Hospital, Salmabad conducted an Awareness program on Breast Cancer on 22 oct Friday morning at Al Al-Hilal salmabad auditorium. Over 100 people including lady workers from various labor camps attended the event.

HE Masooma Hasan Abdul Rahim, Member of Parliament Council, was the Chief Guest and Dr. Sharath Chandran , CEO of Al Hilal Hospitals was the Guest of Honor. Dr PV Cheriyan, President, Cancer Care Group presided over the meeting and gave Presidential address. Dr Sharath Chandran welcomed the gathering. HE Dr Masooma Hasan Abdul Rahim appreciated the humanitarian activities of CCG. Dr Rajani

Ramachandran, Specialist Gynecologist, Al Hilal Hospital was the keynote speaker on Breast cancer and spoke in both English and Hindi. Ms. Naina coordinated the event. Mr. George Mathew Executive Committee Member of CCG proposed the vote of Thanks. Mr. Mathew George was the Master of Ceremony. HE Ahmed Al Hayki, Undersecretary- Ministry of Labor appreciated the activities of CCG and invited us for participating in some of their future activities. HE Piyush Srivastava, Ambassador of India send a congratulatory note on this initiative taken.

All participants were given free blood checkup coupons/ discount cards / give

away gifts. Several more events are planned throughout the month as Al Hilal will continue to spread awareness. We believe that awareness is power and every ribbon makes a difference.