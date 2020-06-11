Azadea Group Donates 432 Boxes of Clothes to Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS)

As part of it’s continuing effort to promote Corporate Social Responsibility, the Azadea Group, the Kingdom’s leading retail company, has once again made a donation to Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS). The company has made several similar initiatives in the past with the society as its beneficiary.

This year, four hundred thirty-two (432) boxes of clothes from Azadea Group were handed over to BRCS in a quick ceremony held at the charitable organization’s premises in Manama.

Present in the handover were shareholder of the Azadea Group, Mr. Abdul Wahab Y. Al Hawaj and Mr. Mubarak Al Hadi, General Director of Bahrain Crescent Society as well as officials from both organizations.

For more information, please contact Ms. Fatema Al Hayki at [email protected] or at +973 17507979.

About Azadea Group

Azadea Group is a premier lifestyle retail company that owns and operates leading brand concepts across the Middle East and Africa. It represents leading international names in fashion, accessories, food and beverage home furnishings, sporting good, multimedia and beauty and cosmetics.

About Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS)

Founded in 1971, BRCS is a charitable institution internationally recognized by the International Committee of Red Cross in Geneva and offers humanitarian aid to people in need.