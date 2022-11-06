Azadea Group opens Lefties, the popular Spanish fast-fashion brand, at City Centre Bahrain

- Advertisement -

Spanish fashion retailer, Lefties, is all set to wow Bahrain’s fashion-conscious shoppers with its on-trend and affordable line of apparel. The brand’s flagship store in Bahrain is slated to open in one of the country’s biggest shopping destinations, City Centre Bahrain, on Saturday, October 29.

Located on the ground floor of the mall, Lefties offers something for everyone. Customers will find an extensive array of apparel for women and men across all ages, children and babies. Besides its own footwear and personal accessory lines, it also offers homewear, sportswear and daily wardrobe essentials.

Lefties is part of the renowned international fashion distributor, Inditex Group, which has brands like Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, and others under its umbrella. Launched in 1993, Lefties was originally created to serve as an outlet store for its sister brand, Zara. But the concept quickly gained popularity and has since evolved into its own brand with exclusive collections. With dedicated designers, pattern makers and merchandisers, Lefties has an extensive network of outlets in ten international markets including Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Oman, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Georgia, Andorra and Israel.

The Inditex Group has over 7,000 stores in 96 markets worldwide, and sales in 202 markets through its online platform. Its unique management model, based on innovation and flexibility, and its achievements have made Inditex one of the world’s largest fashion distribution groups.

The AZADEA Group is a premier lifestyle retail company that owns and operates more than 40 leading international franchise concepts across the Middle East and Africa. The company owns a diverse portfolio of leading brands, comprising fashion and accessories, beauty and cosmetics, homeware, sporting goods, and F&B, to technology and lifestyle. Since its humble beginnings in 1978 in Lebanon, the Group has grown a substantial chain of stores representing leading.

international brand names that have quickly become household names in Bahrain and across the Group’s geographies.

In line with the AZADEA Group’s commitment to offering its clientele an unparalleled shopping experience, its latest offering in Bahrain is one that will please a wide range of tastes and budgets. With the introduction of a renowned international brand like Lefties to the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Group continues to grow its network, open new stores and forge fruitful partnerships in the region.