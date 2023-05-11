BAB Recognizes Excellence – Dr. Ali Adnan Honored for Outstanding Contributions

- Advertisement -

The Bahrain Association of Banks (BAB) recently recognized Dr. Ali Adnan Ibrahim for his exemplary leadership as the Chairman of the Sustainability and Social Responsibility Committee for several years.

Under his guidance, the committee achieved numerous notable accomplishments in the field of sustainability and social responsibility. Specifically, Dr. Ali and his team submitted innovative proposals on policy and program development in sustainable finance, which helped to advance sustainable banking practices in Bahrain.

The Committee coordinated with the Central Bank of Bahrain and developed a comprehensive recommendation for regulatory reforms (Sustainable Finance Policy Paper). The Committee also worked closely with Tamkeen (Bahrain Labor Fund) to launch solar financing scheme supported by six banks.

Dr. Ali Adnan’s dedication and expertise have had a significant impact on promoting sustainable finance and social responsibility within the banking sector. The BAB’s recognition of his achievements is a testament to his outstanding contributions and leadership in this important area.

- Advertisement -

In the presence of Association officials, Mr. Adnan Ahmed Yousif, the Chairman of BAB, presented Dr. Ali Adnan with a certificate and a shield of honor during a reception held in his office yesterday.

On this occasion, Mr. Adnan Yousif said, “It is with great pleasure that we recognize Dr. Ali Adnan today for his exceptional achievements in promoting sustainability, social responsibility, and green finance practices. As Chair of the Sustainability and Social Responsibility Committee of the Association, Dr. Ali Adnan has demonstrated unwavering commitment to advancing environmentally conscious practices and social responsibility efforts.”

“In my personal capacity, I have had the privilege of cultivating a longstanding relationship with Dr. Ali Adnan over the years. Throughout this time, I have come to know him as a tenacious and dedicated individual, whose outstanding initiatives have been instrumental in encouraging green finance practices. It is with deep gratitude that I express my sincerest thanks and appreciation for Dr. Ali Adnan’s invaluable contributions to our shared mission.”

Dr. Waheed Al Qassim, the CEO of BAB, expressed his profound pride in Dr. Ali Adnan’s significant contributions to the Association, particularly in promoting sustainable finance practices within Bahraini banks. Dr. Waheed also expressed his admiration for Dr. Ali Adnan’s valuable expertise in the field and his eagerness to continue providing guidance and support to further advance these efforts.

Dr. Waheed wished Dr. Ali Adnan every success in his career, recognizing the importance of his continued contributions to the sustainable finance landscape in Bahrain and beyond.

For his part, Dr. Ali Adnan conveyed his profound appreciation and gratitude for the prestigious recognition bestowed upon him by the Bahrain Association of Banks. He expressed his utmost pride in the crucial role and responsibilities that were entrusted to him during his tenure as the Chairperson of the Sustainability and Social Responsibility Committee.

Dr. Adnan also highlighted the outstanding accomplishments that were attained under his leadership, which significantly contributed to advancing the banking industry’s progress in Bahrain.