Thursday, May 28, 2020
Babasons replaces fleet with Maxus

Babasons Replaces their Fleet with New Maxus V80 Vehicles

Motorcity, the exclusive distributor of Maxus vehicles in Bahrain has delivered a fleet of five Maxus V80 vehicles to Babasons, a leading supermarket chain that has been operating in the Kingdom of Bahrain since 1993.

Maxus vehicles with their superior European light vehicle technology inherited from Leyland-DAF in the UK, and produced in SAIC Motors Factory in China, will help Babasons provide safe, comfortable and reliable transportation to its employees.

Highlighting the key features of Maxus V80, Motorcity Commercial brand manager, Mr. Amjesh Asokan, stated, “The Maxus V80 is built to tackle different transportation and logistical needs of the business sector. The 15+1 seating capacity in combination with added safety and comfort features make it prefect for transporting people.”

Elaborating on the decision to upgrade the company’s fleet, general manager of Babasons, Mr. R. V. Waghnani stated, “Babasons is always seeking solutions that help us run the chain at optimal efficiency. We believe that the efficient Maxus V80 will enhance productivity and help us keep up with the rapid changes in our business requirements. The 16-seater Maxus V80 offers ample seating space with excellent driving capabilities, which makes it a practical solution for our staff transport needs”.

“Our positive experience with Motorcity has motivated us to add Maxus V80 vehicles to our fleet. The Motorcity team displayed an exceptional level of professionalism delivering the best services, tackling different aspects of the vehicle’s maintenance, and providing us with a smooth ownership experience,” he added.

Mr. Amjesh handed over the fleet to R. V. Waghnani at the Motorcity Service Center in Ma’ameer. The full range of Maxus vehicles are available at the Motorcity showroom. For more information, visit Motorcity.com.bh, or call the showroom on (+973) 17702111.

