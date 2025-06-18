BAC and Texel Air Sign MOU at Paris Airshow 2025

His Excellency Dr. Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, reaffirmed the Kingdom of Bahrain’s steadfast commitment to advancing its ambitious strategy for the development of the civil aviation sector and the enhancement of related infrastructure, in alignment with the highest international standards.

His Excellency emphasized that Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) is a key pillar of this strategy, given the sector’s promising investment potential and its vital role in supporting Bahrain’s comprehensive aviation ecosystem. He further noted that the expansion of advanced maintenance services at Bahrain International Airport strengthens the Kingdom’s ability to attract high-quality investments and contributes meaningfully to the national economic diversification agenda.

Dr. Shaikh Abdullah also highlighted the partnership with Texel Air as an exemplary model of public-private sector collaboration in developing aviation services—reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a flexible and efficient regional logistics hub.

This statement follows the formal signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), and Texel Air, a specialist in air cargo and aircraft maintenance. The MoU was signed during the Paris Air Show, held from June 16 to 22, 2025, and outlines plans for a major expansion of aircraft MRO hangar capabilities at the airport.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, and was officiated by Mr. Jeffrey Goh, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air Group on behalf of BAC, and George Chisholm, Executive Board Member of Texel Air.

Under the terms of the MoU, Texel Air’s operations at Bahrain International Airport will be expanded through the development of a new 7,000-square-meter Code C aircraft hangar, along with an additional 10,000 square meters of apron, maneuvering and taxiway area. The new facility is designed to accommodate up to three Code C aircraft or multiple ultra long-range business jets in a climate-controlled environment, providing specialized parking and maintenance conditions tailored to high-value private and corporate aviation. This substantial infrastructure investment will significantly elevate Bahrain International Airport’s capacity and standing as a premier regional aviation hub.

The Chairman of Gulf Air Group, Mr. Khalid Hussain Taqi, stated, “This MoU embodies the Group’s long-term vision of creating valuable and sustainable opportunities for private sector partners and investors. This initiative will undoubtedly contribute to supporting the national economy through strategic investment in the Kingdom’s aviation infrastructure. Our partnership with Texel Air is crucial. It stands as a truly successful model of effective collaboration. As a Bahraini company with a prominent regional impact, Texel Air’s growth trajectory at Bahrain International Airport perfectly aligns with the Group’s vision to foster a flexible and attractive environment for air cargo and aircraft maintenance and repair activities.”

Mr. Jeffrey Goh, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air Group commented, “BAC is committed to supporting investors at Bahrain International Airport and enabling their commercial expansion and business growth, a core part of BAC’s strategy to enhance private aviation operation. Supporting the logistics sector is an urgent necessity for diversifying airport services and solidifying the Kingdom of Bahrain’s position as a regional aviation hub. Texel Air is a strategic partner that actively contributes to the air cargo and aviation ecosystem at Bahrain International Airport. Significantly, this expansion reflects investor confidence in the airport’s capability to support various services and operations.

George Chisholm, Executive Board Member of Texel Air Said, “This investment reflects Texel Air’s long-term commitment to the Kingdom of Bahrain as a strategic base for both commercial and corporate aviation. We’re proud to work alongside BAC to build infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of the region.”