BAC hosts a workshop on Enhancing Global air connectivity at BIA

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), hosted a key workshop focused on enhancing air connectivity at Bahrain International Airport (BIA) in collaboration with Airports Council International Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID) and PwC/ Strategy & Middle East. The workshop was attended by Gulf Air Group and Bahrain Airport Company senior management, with representatives from the Ministry of Interior, Bahrain Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA), Gulf Air (GF), Bahrain Airport Services (BAS), Bahrain Duty Free, and BAC.

Discussions centered around Bahrain’s aviation journey, global trends impacting the industry, the current connectivity landscape, key challenges faced, and strategies for future growth. Participants explored success factors in air service and connectivity, emphasizing the importance of collaboration, alignment, and innovation in navigating the evolving aviation market.

Bahrain Airport Company Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Yousif AlBinfalah stated, “Today’s workshop represents an initiative to unite key stakeholders in the Kingdom’s aviation sector for an open dialogue on current industry challenges and emerging opportunities. The aviation landscape is undergoing significant transformation, with structural market changes and geopolitical shifts reshaping air connectivity patterns.

He continued, “By fostering a deeper understanding of these factors, we position ourselves to explore and capitalize on new opportunities in the evolving aviation ecosystem. I extend my sincere gratitude to ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East for their ongoing collaboration, and to PwC/ Strategy & Middle East for their invaluable support in organizing this pivotal workshop.

Mr. Stefano Baronci, Director General of ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East, commented, “I am proud to see the positive impact of our Air Connectivity Ranking, developed in collaboration with PwC, deliver tangible value for our members. It is also worth noting that Bahrain was one of the first countries in the Middle East to adopt a liberalised aviation policy many decades ago, playing a key role in the Middle East’s aviation sector. In partnership with Bahrain Airport Company, the workshop was designed to help Bahrain reassess its aviation policy and strategies. With the expertise of PwC, we provided recommendations to help Bahrain remain relevant in the dynamic and competitive landscape. This workshop aligns perfectly with the resolution adopted by our Board to develop connectivity in the region.”

The workshop highlights BAC’s commitment to enhancing Bahrain’s position as a significant aviation hub. Through strategic planning and active collaboration, BAC aims to drive sustainable growth within the Kingdom’s aviation sector