BAC Inaugurates Safety Week to Strengthen Aviation Safety Culture Across BIA Operations

Mövenpick HotelBahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), officially inaugurated Safety Week at the Mövenpick Hotel, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of aviation safety across airport operations, in line with the Safety Management System (SMS) regulatory requirements necessary to comply with the aerodrome certificate. The safety week initiative brought together aviation professionals, regulators, and industry partners under the theme ‘Human Factors in Aviation Safety’.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Ahmed Mohamed Janahi, BAC Acting Chief Executive Officer, emphasized that human performance remains a critical pillar of aviation safety, alongside systems, infrastructure, and technology. “Safety excellence depends not only on compliance and procedures but also on awareness, decision-making, communication, and a sense of shared responsibility across the airport community,” he said. “As we invest in the airport’s infrastructure, we must ensure that our health and safety culture evolves in parallel. Safety Week serves as a key enabler of this objective by providing an opportunity to reinforce good behavior, collaboration, and accountability across all our operations.”

The opening day featured a series of technical and knowledge-sharing sessions, including ‘The Human Factors at Bahrain International Airport,’ delivered by BAC’s Aerodrome Safety and Compliance team, which provided insights into local operational challenges and improvement initiatives. This was followed by ‘Human Factors and Aviation’, presented by Arabian Petroleum Supply Company (APSCO), which offered a broader industry perspective on human performance and risk management. A panel discussion titled ‘Challenges Across Bahrain’s Industries’ brought together safety leaders, including Khalifah Ahmed Saeed Aldoseri, Acting Manager of Safety at Bahrain Airport Services (BAS), Adel Dawood Mohamed, Behavioral-Based Safety Specialist at Bapco Refining, Ayoob Alsalman, HSE & Fire Consultant at Bahrain Health and Safety Society, Naser AlRayes, Safety Supervisor at GPIC, and Nezar Hameed Ali, Senior Manager Safety & Health at Alba, who explored shared challenges, best practices, and opportunities for cross-industry collaboration. Their contributions underscored the importance of collective learning in enhancing safety performance across sectors.

As part of the Safety Week programme, an exhibition will be organized at Bahrain International Airport (BIA) with the participation of airport stakeholders, alongside a Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Walk on the runway. The activities aim to support proactive hazard identification, help prevent runway safety incidents, and reinforce the principle of shared responsibility in maintaining a safe operating environment.