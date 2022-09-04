BAC launches Environment Management Guideline for Bahrain International Airport

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Airport Company’s (BAC) Environment Committee convened for its 15th meeting, which saw the launch of an Environment Management Guideline that will serve as the foundation for environmental protection and sustainability at Bahrain International Airport (BIA).

- Advertisement -

The meeting included a presentation on the pillars of sustainability, environment, economic, social, and governance, and how they create value through top-line growth, cost reduction, regulatory and legal intervention, productivity uplift, and investment and asset optimization. The committee also discussed the fundamentals of sustainability reporting and the importance of following international standards.

BAC Chief Development & Technical Officer, Abdulla Janahi said: “The committee works to support the government’s objective of reaching net zero emissions by 2060, which will help to create a cleaner and more sustainable future for Bahrain. As the Kingdom’s only airport, BIA is mindful of its responsibility to maximize its socioeconomic contributions while minimizing its environmental impact. With the launch of the new Environment Management Guideline, we have defined clearer parameters that will help us achieve these goals. The guideline will also allow us to look at different facets of airport operations and ensure we are creating value wherever possible.”

The BIA Environment Committee was formed with the goals of improving environmental performance at the airport, tackling emerging environmental issues, and providing a platform to exchange best practices. Mr. Janahi chairs the Committee and is comprised of representatives from key BIA stakeholders, including Bahrain Airport Services (BAS), Gulf Air, the US Navy, DHL, Mena Aerospace, Hala Bahrain Hospitality, Texel Air, Farah Containers & Maintenance of Trolleys, and Bahrain Aviation Fuelling Co (BAFCO).