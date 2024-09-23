BAC signs a strategic agreement with The Arabian Petroleum Supply Company

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), signed a strategic agreement with The Arabian Petroleum Supply Company (APSCO), a renowned energy company with a rich history in the Middle East’s petroleum industry. The signing ceremony took place at Awal Private Terminal to formalize the strategic agreement.

Under this agreement, APSCO becomes the second into-plane service provider at Bahrain International Airport, leveraging its extensive expertise to deliver reliable and efficient aviation fuel services. This partnership represents a key milestone in Bahrain Airport Company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing operational excellence and elevating the overall passenger experience.

Bahrain Airport Company Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah commented on this partnership, “This strategic partnership with APSCO marks a significant step forward in our commitment to enhancing BIA’s aviation fueling service offerings. By expanding our fuel service capacity and efficiency, we are further solidifying BIA’s position as a world-class airport with alternative service providers and enhancing its attractiveness to global airlines.”

APSCO Managing Director, Mohammed Ali Ibrahim Alireza commented, “We’re proud to partner with Bahrain Airport Company. With over 60 years of experience in energy solutions and a focus on aviation fuels, we’re well-equipped to support BIA’s commitment to operational excellence. Our long history in aviation fueling services underlines our capacity to continually innovate and adapt to our customers’ needs. By striving to improve efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and harness the latest technologies, APSCO aims to provide top-tier services at airports.”

- Advertisement -

This strategic move aligns with BAC’s vision to contribute to the growth of Bahrain’s aviation sector and attracting more airlines and passengers to the Kingdom. APSCO currently manages 22 depots across various airports in Saudi Arabia, ensuring seamless operations for both commercial and private aircraft.