BAC signs foreign exchange concession agreement with Travelex

Travelex, a Finablr company and market-leading foreign exchange specialist, will continue to offer its services at Bahrain International Airport (BAC) following the signing of a five-year concession agreement for the operation of multiple outlets at the new Passenger Terminal Building. Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah and Travelex Managing Director, Tom Fane signed the agreement. In the presence of His Excellency the Minister of Transportation & Telecommunications and BAC Chairman, Eng. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, and members of the BAC commercial team.

Travelex will operate four stores in the airport’s new BAC Passenger Terminal Building. Providing travelers with access to a wide variety of currencies and services to match their travel needs. Two will be located at landside, accessible to the public. Two more at airside, after passengers pass through security and immigration.

The new terminal, one of the biggest construction works undertaken in the Kingdom, is four times larger than the existing facility. It will boost the airport’s capacity to 14 million passengers a year. With this new contract, Travelex’s tenure as a leading currency exchange provider to Bahrain’s airport customers hits the 20-year mark. Making it one of the longest standing relationships Travelex has in the region.

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah, says

“Delivering a comfortable, convenient, and hassle-free travel experience is a top priority for BAC. Having a wide selection of currency exchange services at various locations of the terminal is crucial to accommodate the needs of departing passengers traveling to different parts of the world. Equally important is the ability to convert foreign currencies into Bahraini dinars for visitors arriving in the Kingdom. Travelex has been a trusted partner of Bahrain Airport Company for many years, and we look forward to offering a full range of foreign exchange services that meet travelers’ last-minute requirements and expectations.”