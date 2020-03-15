Sunday, March 15, 2020
BAC and Travelex Signing
BAC and Travelex Signing

BAC signs foreign exchange concession agreement with Travelex

Travelex, a Finablr company and market-leading foreign exchange specialist, will continue to offer its services at Bahrain International Airport (BAC) following the signing of a five-year concession agreement for the operation of multiple outlets at the new Passenger Terminal Building.  Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah and Travelex Managing Director, Tom Fane signed the agreement. In the presence of His Excellency the Minister of Transportation & Telecommunications and BAC Chairman, Eng. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, and members of the BAC commercial team.

Travelex will operate four stores in the airport’s new BAC Passenger Terminal Building. Providing travelers with access to a wide variety of currencies and services to match their travel needs. Two will be located at landside, accessible to the public. Two more at airside, after passengers pass through security and immigration.

The new terminal, one of the biggest construction works undertaken in the Kingdom, is four times larger than the existing facility. It will boost the airport’s capacity to 14 million passengers a year. With this new contract, Travelex’s tenure as a leading currency exchange provider to Bahrain’s airport customers hits the 20-year mark. Making it one of the longest standing relationships Travelex has in the region.

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah, says

“Delivering a comfortable, convenient, and hassle-free travel experience is a top priority for BAC. Having a wide selection of currency exchange services at various locations of the terminal is crucial to accommodate the needs of departing passengers traveling to different parts of the world. Equally important is the ability to convert foreign currencies into Bahraini dinars for visitors arriving in the Kingdom. Travelex has been a trusted partner of Bahrain Airport Company for many years, and we look forward to offering a full range of foreign exchange services that meet travelers’ last-minute requirements and expectations.”

Previous articleNBB signs a strategic partnership with StartUp Bahrain
Next articleBisB Rolls-Out Digitally Empowered Self-Service Kiosks

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

BisB Rolls-Out Digitally Empowered Self-Service Kiosks

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) has installed new self-service kiosks empowered with advanced technology. Developed from start to finish by the Bank’s employees as a...
Read more
PR This Week

NBB signs a strategic partnership with StartUp Bahrain

The National Bank of Bahrain has signed an agreement to become StartUp Bahrain’s newest strategic partner. The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) aims to...
Read more
PR This Week

Gulf Air Launches ‘No Fees, Unlimited Changes’ Campaign

Gulf Air - the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain – has launched its latest campaign allowing passengers much more travel flexibility in...
Read more
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain Receives Capital Governorate Volunteering Award

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecoms operator in the Kingdom, has received Capital Governate Volunteering Award on Sunday, 16th February. The award was presented to...
Read more
PR This Week

Bahrain Grand Prix 2020 postponed

In view of the continued global spread of COVID-19 and after ongoing discussions with the FIA, the Bahrain International Circuit, the Bahrain Motor Federation,...
Read more
PR This Week

BTEA Announces the Cancellation of the Second Period of Bahrain Food Festival

In order to ensure the safety of participants and the public, the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) has announced the cancellation of the...
Read more

MOST READ

King Hamad University Hospital eServices Now Available Through Sehati App

iGA
Whether you’re a national, resident, or visitor to a country, easy access to healthcare services and information can be indispensable and potentially lifesaving. Bahrain...
Read more
PR This Week

Bahrain Grand Prix 2020 postponed

In view of the continued global spread of COVID-19 and after ongoing discussions with the FIA, the Bahrain International Circuit, the Bahrain Motor Federation,...
Health

COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund

A new coronavirus disease, COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund will raise money from a wide range of donors. In order to support the work of...
Beauty

Soap as a Saviour

With countries at a lockdown mode to curb the spread of coronavirus that has reached almost every continent here’s the lowdown on how they...
Health

Here are maps that show the spread of Corona Virus (COVID-19)

COVID-19, or the coronavirus, is currently making its way across the globe. And tracking its spread has become a pastime for concerned citizens who...
PR This Week

BTEA Announces the Cancellation of the Second Period of Bahrain Food Festival

In order to ensure the safety of participants and the public, the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) has announced the cancellation of the...
All Eyes on You

Southern Governor inspects Camping Services Centre.

All Eyes on You

Channa Upuli

Channa Upuli, a Sri Lankan Cultural Evening, was held at Cultural Hall.
Karak Break

Invisible Ink by Mohamed Isa

I enjoy taking panoramic photos.  So, I make it a point to visit mountains or skyscrapers in any city I visit.  On 19 July...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Launches ‘No Fees, Unlimited Changes’ Campaign

Gulf Air - the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain – has launched its latest campaign allowing passengers much more travel flexibility in...
Sports This Week

BRAVE CF’s First International BRAVE Gym launched

Bahrain’s BRAVE Combat Federation, recently launched its first International flagship gym in Lahore, Pakistan. Bringing international standard fitness practices and combat sports to the...
Yoga

Amala [Sour] Rasa in Ayurveda

When we talk about food in Ayurveda, the emphasis is more on quality and taste. There is no specific ‘ayurvedic  food’ as such but...
Entrepreneurial Journey

It’s a Buyer’s Market, not Seller’s by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

When I started my career in Dubai, I was a youth of twenty. The next year, when my birthday arrived, my father presented me...
Inside Bahrain

Interior Minister Receives the Prestigious Arab Honour of Prince Naif Award for Arab Security

General H.E. Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior, the Kingdom of Bahrain honoured with the Prince Naif Medal for Arab Security...
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain Receives Capital Governorate Volunteering Award

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecoms operator in the Kingdom, has received Capital Governate Volunteering Award on Sunday, 16th February. The award was presented to...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Chief Executive Officer of BisB, Mr. Hassan Jarrar Self-service Kiosk

BisB Rolls-Out Digitally Empowered Self-Service Kiosks

NBB StartUp Bahrain

NBB signs a strategic partnership with StartUp Bahrain

Gulf Air No Fees Unlimited Changes

Gulf Air Launches ‘No Fees, Unlimited Changes’ Campaign

Hand Washing Soap

Soap as a Saviour