BAC team member elected Chairperson of British Chartered Institute for Procurement & Supply

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Head of Procurement Shymaa Alhulaibi has become the first female Bahraini to be elected Chairperson for the British Chartered Institute for Procurement & Supply (CIPS) – Bahrain Branch. BAC Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah met with Ms. Alhulaibi to congratulate her on the achievement.

CIPS is the world’s largest organization dedicated to the profession, with a global community of over 70,000 members. The not-for-profit entity works for the public good, ensuring that procurement and supply chain management professionals have the capabilities to deliver their organization’s sustainability goals.

Mr. Al Binfalah said: “Our female team members play an important role in managing and operating the airport and we are proud to have such highly skilled personnel within our ranks. Ms. Alhulaibi’s appointment is a milestone achievement and marks the first time a Bahraini woman has held this role. I wish her success and am confident she will help to deliver positive changes that further enhance BAC’s procurement and supply chain practices, ensuring we continue to exceed expectation. The insight she will gain through this position will prove invaluable in helping raise Bahrain Airport Company high standards even further.”

In her new role, Ms. Alhulaibi will share knowledge and help enhance awareness about procurement and supply chain best practices in the country through webinars and visits with various entities.