BACA President attends WCCE inauguration

The World Conference on Creative Economy (WCCE) opened at the Dubai Exhibition Centre as part of the Expo 2020 Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) President Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa attended the opening ceremony.

In attendance were UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth Noura Al Kaabi, and other ministers of culture and tourism from other countries in the world.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture and Youth will be hosted by the UAE from December 7 to 9 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai under the theme ‘Inclusively Creative: Cultivating the Future.

(BACA) President Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa delivered a lecture that shed light on the iconic Pearl Trail, which features on the UNESCO List of World Heritage Sites. The lecture also focused on Muharraq City, which was included in the UNESCO List of Creative Towns.

She stressed the importance of the conference which explores ways of developing a creative economy as a key pillar of sustainable development.

The conference sheds light on the challenges facing the creative economy, especially novel coronavirus (Covid-19). The global event aims to enhance international cooperation and joint action in order to formulate policies for this economy that contributes to achieving sustainable development.